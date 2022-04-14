Honest student reaps rich rewards

BUFF BAY, Portland:

It was honesty on the part of grade nine student, Rodaine Green of Buff Bay High School in Portland, who found and returned an android phone to a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), even though he was in dire need of one himself.

When Constable Michael Wright of the Port Antonio police and team member of the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) lost his mobile phone, he had basically given up on ever finding it again and was preparing to purchase a new one, when a student of Buff Bay High School handed it back to him.

Wright pointed out that it was during a devotional exercise at Norwich Primary School on March 30 that he realised that he didn’t have his cellular phone in his possession and quickly retraced his steps in search of the device, which contained valuable information.

“When I reached Norwich, I realised that I didn’t have my phone and I was worried,” said Wright.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I had important things in the phone as I am a businessman and also a pastor. I bought that phone for about $70,000, so when I saw him (Green) running towards me and shouting, ‘officer I found your phone!’ I was taken aback. I said how you know its my phone? And he replied that he saw my picture on the screen and that he remembered that he saw me before at the school conducting devotion.

“After handing over the phone to me, I said to him, give me your number so that I can call you and at least seek to compensate you for your efforts. It was then that he replied, ‘I don’t have a phone, sir’. I was so shocked, but I was also moved to realise that this young man had no phone, but decided to give up the one that he found, which he could have easily kept for himself,” he added.

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

The honesty of the student had not gone unnoticed, as on Monday April 11, members of the CSSB made a special presentation to Green in the form of a mobile phone, a cash amount of $10,000, a school bag and books, as their way of showing appreciation for his honesty.

President of the Parent-Teacher Association George Brown spoke about the importance of being honest and told students that Green’s action was selfless and commendable. He urged the students to ensure that their credibility and integrity remains intact, and to also exercise kindness, respect, and a caring attitude.

“I feel very proud and the parents are also proud that in today’s day and age, a student is able to display such level of honesty, even though he was in dire need of a mobile phone,” Brown said.

The student also received a variety of gifts from the school, individuals in the community, Northern Caribbean University FM radio, the One Heart One Hill, and the JCF. Among the gifts that were handed to the Green were tablets, books, phone credit, stationery, phones, and other electronic devices.

“I knew that the phone belonged to the policeman, and even though I needed one, I decided that the right thing was to give it back to its owner. After all, if I had a phone and lost it, I would definitely want to get it back. And so when I told my parents about it, they agreed that I did the right thing. And today I am happy and thankful for these gifts,” said Green.

Since then, Green has been named honorary member of the school-based National Integrity Club and an ambassador.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com