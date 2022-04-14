‘Jayla’s Journey to Jamaica!’ A story highlighting the authentic Jamaican culture

To memorialise her America-born daughter’s first trip to Jamaica, the mother-daughter duo published their first-ever children’s book titled Jayla’s Journey to Jamaica, which unfolds the thematic concerns of family, food and highlights authentic Jamaican culture.

Hadeen Stokes who, as a young girl age 12, emigrated to the United States and years later met her husband, Dr Carl Stokes Jr, with whom she birthed two daughters.

Nine-year-old Nayla, who is renamed as ‘Jayla’ in the novel, had always been fascinated by her mother’s cultural background, and has made numerous attempts to master what she perceived to be a mystifying language known as the Jamaican Creole or Patois.

Over the years, she continued to be just as amazed and enthralled by her mother’s descriptions of life back home during her story time sessions and would often imagine how different life must be compared to living in New York’s ‘concrete jungle’.

Nayla is said to enjoy dressing up in the vibrant colours of green and gold, accompanied by a dash of black, to represent the colours of the Jamaican flag.

“This little one, she embraces every aspect of the culture. She always wants to learn more,” said Stokes.

Though Stokes would ensure that her children were raised with a Caribbean flavour, not only by cooking them delicious meals originating from her birthplace, but also by conversing in Jamaican Creole infused with her American English diction and adopted accent, she wished for little Nayla to have first-hand experiences of ‘country life’ in Point Hill, St Catherine, where she was raised.

“I wanted her to see where I came from and also just to see freedom in its purest form,” she said, adding that there is a stark contrast to growing children in America than in the Caribbean where communities are more friendly and safer for children at play.

MAIN CONCERN

Being misunderstood is one of Stokes’ main concerns about being in a foreign country, given the cultural differences.

“I can’t teach my kids how to be American, I can’t teach them American culture because I myself don’t know American culture, so even though they are American children I teach them that they are Jamaican as well and that this is a part of them that they should embrace and be proud of because it’s who they are,” Stokes explained.

Naylani, her 17-year-old daughter, had also visited the island on two occasions but had not shown as much interest as young Nayla.

Nayla, according to Stokes, was overjoyed to be greeted by her extended family at the country home and to form bonds with these individuals she had never met before.

She was very delighted to connect with animals and participate in farming activities that produced fruits and vegetables that she had only seen in supermarkets and had no idea where they came from.

Her exposure allowed her to gain a new perspective on life and the privileges that exist.

“I just want my kids to be humble, I want them to know that they are not better than anyone else just because they have a little more than somebody,” Stokes added.

The book, therefore, caters to the ‘Jamerican’ audience (a person who is born either in Jamaica or America to Jamaican parents, and raised as a Jamaican child in America) and other children who are curious about the experiences of Jamaica through a child’s point of view, giving readers a glimpse into those experiences.

As a librarian and educator who often performs extensive searches for books to add to her personal library, Stokes discovered that there are very few books of this kind accessible on the market.

Stokes, on the other hand, who desired to fill this gap, now anticipates that co-writing ‘Jayla’s Journey....’ with Nayla will help to preserve the Jamaican culture and reach a wider audience of parents and children of Caribbean descent who would otherwise be out of touch with the culture.

“It warms my heart because I think for a lot of people who migrate out of Jamaica, we have this longing passion for Jamaica and to see that even after I am gone, a piece of me is still connected to a place that means so much to me, it warms my heart [that] Jamaica means a lot to her,” she said of her daughter’s interests.

Jayla’s Journey to Jamaica is available on Amazon and on the family’s website at https://drcarlstokesjr.com/

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com