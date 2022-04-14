JP twins committed to service in St Catherine

The cohort of justices of the peace (JPs) in St Catherine is doubly blessed – literally – as a pair of twins were commissioned eight months ago to serve the central Jamaica parish.

The 42-year-old identical twins call St John’s Road their home in the parish capital, Spanish Town.

“To serve as a JP is a great and honourable feeling for me,” Dwayne said. “As a twin, we have always stood by each other as friends and brothers.”

The twins are counselling psychologists and are members of the Phillippo Baptist Church in St Catherine.

The Stewarts, who have been called model citizens, have been credited with providing a breath of fresh air to the parish.

“I do believe they will serve their community very well,” said Shernett Harrison, who is also a JP.

“They are inseparable. Commissioning them to serve as JPs makes this chapter unique. Identical twins serving the people show clearly that the service is alive and well.”

The brothers have continued to track each other throughout their lives, with both having membership in the St Catherine Baptist Association.

Dwight said that the culture of service was seeded decades ago having grown up in church.

“The office of JP is a very serious one, which carries the burden of integrity. I will, in my dealing, be fair and firm wherever I am to use my stamp,” Dwight said.

