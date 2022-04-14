Kingston Wharves probing fire at one of its terminals

Kingston Wharves Limited says it has launched a full investigation into a fire at one of its terminals Thursday afternoon.

The blaze began about 5 p.m when a vehicle being housed at the terminal caught fire.

Kingston Wharves said the cause of the fire is so far unknown.

The blaze was brought under control by members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

No injuries were reported.

Kingston Wharves said an initial assessment has concluded that there was no damage to port infrastructure and there was limited impact on other cargo being stored at the terminal.

