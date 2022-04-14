Mayhem in Malvern

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

THE POLICE in St Elizabeth said that they expect to make more arrests soon as they vigorously pursue criminals who wreaked mayhem in a vicious pre-dawn attack on a quiet farming community in Malvern yesterday morning, which left two men dead, a woman raped and millions allegedly stolen.

Afterwards, the men also came upon a group of joggers, who they allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed them of cellphones and other personal items.

The female, who is alleged to have been raped by the armed robbers, was taken to hospital and treated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Those killed have been identified as 36-year-old Mickel James, of Mount Pleasant, Malvern, and a man known only as Courtney, of Smooth Land, Santa Cruz.

A senior officer from St Elizabeth, told The Gleaner that they are hot on the heels of the robbers.

"We have a team in the area and so far we have managed to cordon off several points of exit and entrance which lead to the last location where the armed robbers were spotted," the officer stated, adding that they expect to reap some level of success today.

One suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after police across St Elizabeth, and residents, launched a manhunt to apprehend the five criminals who robbed a bar of an undetermined sum of money, raped the bartender and shot and killed the men while making their escape through bushes.

Police reported that about 3:20 a.m., the five armed men broke into the bar and robbed the establishment of an undetermined sum of cash. The gunmen were also alleged to have taken three poker boxes containing huge amounts of cash, cigarettes, musical equipment and a quantity of top-shelf liquor.

They then went to a room at the rear of the establishment and proceeded to rape the bartender.

An alarm was raised and community members went in search of the gunmen and got hold of the driver of their vehicle, a Toyota voxy.

Further, residents managed to corner the other criminals at a bushy section of the community.

It was then that the gunmen opened fire at the residents, which led to James receiving gunshot wounds.

The other man, Courtney, was killed as the criminals were beating a hasty retreat and he, unsuspectingly, came into their path and was gunned down.

"This is a case where community members acted swiftly, which led to a suspect being taken into custody," the senior police officer said. "But it is unfortunate that two persons lost their lives. One is a well known community member who was assisting in the search, and the other victim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Khadon Barnes, owner and operator of the bar, told The Gleaner yesterday that he was at home at about 3:45 a.m., when he received a telephone call that his business place was being robbed. So he rounded up a number of community members and they rushed to the scene.

"When mi reach the bar the girl tell mi what happen and mi say wi going get the police, and after that mi notice a suspicious voxy inna the area. So mi chase the voxy and ketch the license plate, then mi back off of the voxy and call the police and give them the license plate number," Barnes stated.

Continuing his account, he said: "So when wi come back off the chase we decide that wi going search fi the man them pon foot. After wi walk and reach at a spot, one of the man them look over a wall and spot dem, and him say 'see them over yah suh yah'. And a that time them shoot him.

Barnes added: "The other man who them kill never did deh wid wi, him did a come from a house inna the area and the gunman them buck up pon him and shoot him."

James' younger brother, Rushane, said that his brother recognised one among the group of killers.

"My brother was killed while assisting in the search for the robbers, and from what we have gathered he actually recognised the gunman when he looked over the wall, and that is why they shot him," admitted Rushane.

"My brother was also a hard working man, him is a construction worker. But him love him liquor and him always willing to help everybody inna the community," the younger sibling stated.