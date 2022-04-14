Missing the mark on Marcus - Kagame visit downplayed in the shadow of Garvey

Moments after disembarking an aircraft at the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday, Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, lay a floral tribute at the shrine of Marcus Garvey as his first order of business on his three-day visit to Jamaica....

Moments after disembarking an aircraft at the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday, Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, lay a floral tribute at the shrine of Marcus Garvey as his first order of business on his three-day visit to Jamaica.

But that honour has done little to impress Dr Lisa Tomlinson, lecturer in literary and cultural studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona, who has questioned whether the average Jamaican cares about the East African country.

Weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Jamaica to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne, sparking angry protests while drawing cheering crowds, Kagame's arrival came with little fanfare even though he is one of Africa's most respected leaders.

But East Africa, where Rwanda is located, does not resonate generally strongly with Jamaicans, whose history of slave migration was primarily centred on the west of the continent.

Garvey and his philosophies were revered by many leaders in their independence bids in the mid-19th-century Africa, but that is a source of irony for Tomlinson, who believes enough has not been done to emphasis his influence on the continent.

The UWI lecturer argued that while Garvey is recognised as a national hero in Jamaica, his pan-Africanist antecedents have not got the attention they deserve.

Bluntly, Tomlinson said, in a Gleaner interview Wednesday, that Jamaica has done a poor job of highlighting the teachings of Garvey in schools. In her opinion, locals are not sufficiently seized of their Afrocentric roots.

“We are very divorced from that,” Tomlinson said.

“We have no problems using terms like Indo-Jamaicans or Chinese-Jamaicans, but African-Jamaican raises an eyebrow,” she added, saying references to Africa mainly focused on Nigeria and Ghana.

“We are not even connected to the history of Rwanda,” she quipped.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated that Kagame’s visit represents an important opportunity for the deepening of bilateral relations between the countries.

Rwanda, a country of approximately 12.3 million people, 50 per cent of which are under 20 years old, is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, at about eight per cent per annum.

And both countries' relations appear to be warming up. Just on Monday, new Rwandan Ambassador to Jamaica, Claver Gatete, formally presented his credentials to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Gatete is a former finance and infrastructure minister in Kagame's Cabinet and was appointed earlier this year as ambassador-designate and permanent representative of Rwanda to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Caribbean political philosophy expert, Professor Clinton Hutton, has questioned if the invitation of Kagame had anything to do with Jamaica’s candidacy for the Commonwealth secretary general post, but Prime Minister Andrew Holness said recently that the visit had been planned two years ago but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But that appears not to have eased Hutton's concerns, as he has reservations about how Jamaica's entry in the race for secretary general of the Commonwealth could unsettle CARICOM.

“I think that Jamaica’s role in that is really unforgivable,” declared Hutton, referencing the candidature of Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

“It is dividing CARICOM and the issue is who is going to benefit from it ultimately.”

The retired profession argued that Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Dominica-born incumbent, did not fall down on the job.

Scotland's leadership has been under the microscope since it was revealed that she had circumvented the customary competitive tendering requirement by awarding a lucrative consultancy contract to a friend’s company.

It was also revealed that procurement rules had been waived in more than 50 instances by the secretariat over three years, resulting in the suspension of discretionary funding from the British, New Zealand, and Australian governments until it got its financial procedures in order.

However, Hutton believes that convention should hold sway.

“The tradition is those persons get two terms. The other thing is, a number of Caribbean countries spoke about supporting the continued presence of that person as the head,” he said.

“If we do not go in united - and I don’t see any reason why the person who is currently there should not continue - then chances are we could lose that.”

Hutton also questioned the extent to which Jamaica was actively involved in pan-Africanist discourse.

The retired professor said that during the heights of the Garvey movement, the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) and Garvey’s philosophy had a very important impact on the development of the liberation struggles in Africa.

He said that the first cohort of independent leaders, especially led by Kwame Nkrumah, a prominent pan-African organiser who helped Ghana to achieve independence in 1957, felt that Garveyist doctrine of black self-rule and pride was key to development.

Hutton noted that in the period of European dominance in Africa in the 1920s and even before that, where genocide was committed against the people of Namibia and in Congo where 10 million Congolese were killed by the Belgians, the major organised force globally against colonialism then was led by Garvey.

“It is one thing that was not spoken about as much. In the 1920s when Europe really consolidated their power in Africa, it was the UNIA and Marcus Garvey’s leadership that was at the centre of African liberation,” the retired professor said.

