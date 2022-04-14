PM says ZOSOs remain in demand

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) are in demand, especially in the communities where they have been declared.

Holness' comments follow the passing of a resolution his afternoon in the House of the Representatives for the extension of the ZOSO for another 60 days in seven communities across three parishes.

The security measure will continue in Parade Gardens, Denham Town, and Greenwich Town in Kingston; August Town in St Andrew; Norwood and Mt Salem in St James; and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

“The undeniable value of the Zones of Special Operations is impatient of debates and the fact is they are desired by the residents in the affected communities," said Holness.

He said in Parade Gardens, the residents were very vocal that they wanted a security presence there.

According to the prime minister, the outlook in all the affected areas is promising and the communities are seeing a major reduction in murders and serious crimes.

“Since their respective periods of declarations as of 11th April, Parade Gardens and Savanna-la-Mar have recorded no murders or shootings,” he said.

ZOSO report

Mount Salem

64 per cent cut in murders

68 per cent cut in shootings

Denham Town

26 per cent cut in murders

44 per cent cut in shootings

Greenwich Town

22 per cent cut in murders

27 per cent cut in shootings

August Town

23 per cent cut in murders

71 per cent in shootings

Norwood

83 per cent cut in murders

100 per cent cut in shootings

In the meantime, the prime minister said despite the gains achieved, the recent spate of serious crimes including drive-by shootings and incidents involving motorcycles continue to be disconcerting.

However, he said the Government remains committed to pursuing strategies that will achieve stability and transformation.

