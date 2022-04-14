St James municipality wants duties on security cameras removed

The St James Municipal Corporation wants the Government to remove import duties on security cameras.

The council today passed a motion calling for the change.

The motion was moved by Councillor David Brown of the Montego Bay West division, which was seconded by minority leader and councillor of the Granville division Michael Troupe.

Brown said he was moved to bring the motion amid incidents of violence in the parish, especially among students.

He said he wants to see more effort to neutralise crime in public spaces.

"This country suffers from a social epidemic of crime. When I see the violence that has plagued our secondary institutions of learning, it is shocking, and in the quiet moments I ask if it is the experience of the COVID-19 lockdown that has triggered some kind of mental psychosis in our youth," Brown told the meeting.

The resolution seeks to abolish stamp duty on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and related equipment in order to foster a more cost-effective environment for Jamaicans to access such security monitoring equipment for their homes and places of business.

It also calls for the integration of all such security systems into the JamaicaEye programme, which was launched in 2018, to facilitate an interconnected surveillance system that will aid in deterring crime.

The resolution will be sent to the Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of National Security, and the Ministry of Finance for review.

- Christopher Thomas

