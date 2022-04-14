Students at Clarendon school test positive for COVID

Seven students at a school in Clarendon tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

This was disclosed by medical officer of health for the parish, Dr Kimberly Scarlett Campbell, during her report during today's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation.

“We had a situation at a school last week where some of the children were coming down with flu-like illness so we had to go into the school and we tested 124 persons, of that number seven tested positive,” she informed.

She said the school was closed and sanitised, with inspectors going in to monitor what was happening.

Campbell said a meeting was held with the private doctors in the parish where they were reminded to notify the health department if they are seeing an increase in the number of sick children.

“For those who tested positive at that particular school nobody was admitted, everybody was treated. We had doctors on-site to assess them and everything was ok,” she said.

Full face-to-face teaching resumed last month.

- Cecelia Campbell Livingston

