Westmoreland council meeting cancelled due to lack of quorum

Today’s monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation had to be cancelled due to a lack of a quorum.

Approximately an hour after the scheduled 10 o'clock start, only four members of the People's National Party-dominated corporation were present along with several officials from state agencies.

For the meeting to start, it required at least five councillors.

In announcing the cancellation of the meeting, councillor for the Bethel Town division Danree Delancy expressed disappointment that his colleagues failed to show up and to represent the people of their respective divisions.

According to him, this was the first time that the general council meeting has failed to go ahead since he was first elected.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation consists of 14 divisions, however, there are 12 active councillors operating in the parish, this as the councillors for the Whitehouse and Petersfield divisions resigned and the areas are now being supervised by Savanna-la-Mar mayor Bertel Moore.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.