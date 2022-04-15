Clarendon teen charged for fatal stabbing of student

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police have charged a 15-year-old boy for the fatal stabbing of another teen during a dispute last month.

He was charged following a ruling from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

A date is yet to be set for his court appearance.

The incident happened in the community of Hot Water Lane in Rocky Point on Friday, March 08.

The police report that the accused and the deceased 15-year-old student Shackeel Wint, otherwise called 'Keelie', had a dispute and knife was brought into play.

Shackeel was stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

