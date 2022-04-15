Jamaica and Rwanda sign agreements on tourism, political consultation

Jamaica is seeking to deepen its relations with Rwanda as both countries today signed two bilateral memoranda of understanding in the areas of politics and tourism.

The signing came even as concerns are being raised internationally about President Paul Kagame's decision to accept asylum seekers from the United Kingdom.

The East African country will initially receive £120 million for the arrangement.

In a statement to the media this morning following the signing at Jamaica House in St Andrew, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the bilateral engagements stemming from Kagame's three-day State visit are expected to demonstrate the commitment of both countries to closer collaboration.

Holness said both MOUs are aimed at formalising joint activities and will lay the groundwork for deeper engagement.

He disclosed that an MOU was signed to advance political consultations, creating a formal structure for bilateral discussions, and opening the door for potential future collaborations.

The second was signed on tourism development and promotion and is expected to enable both countries to share best practices and experiences and “to facilitate cooperation in related areas of mutual benefit”.

But Jamaica's push to strengthen its relationship with Rwanda comes at a time when questions are being asked about Kagame's leadership style, which has come under increased scrutiny amid a deal inked with the UK to accept refugees for £30,000.

British opposition members have called the move “immoral” but the Government has championed the policy as a means of crushing the business of people smugglers.

This morning, the Jamaican Government said that it would not allow journalists to field questions to Kagame, who is regarded as an authoritarian president by several human rights groups.

The Rwandan president, whose visit is slated to end this afternoon, was also shielded from questions from the media on Wednesday and Thursday.

