Motorcyclist hospitalised following gun attack in St Thomas

A St Thomas motorcyclist is now nursing gunshot injuries in hospital after coming under attack today.

It is reported that shortly before midday the man was riding along the Pondside main road in Yallahs when it is believed that a vehicle drove up behind him.

It is further reported that the occupants then opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

The police were called and the injured man was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he is admitted in critical condition.

Investigators from the Yallahs police recovered six spent shells at the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.