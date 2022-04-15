Teen among four arrested in Portland over illegal gun

A teen boy is among four persons who were arrested in Snow Hill, Portland today in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun.

The police say the nine millimetre pistol was recovered during a raid in the area which targeted illegal firearms and ammunition.

The others in custody are two women and a man.

Superintendent Kenneth Chin, head of the Portland Police Division, indicated that this is the third firearm seized in the parish since the start of the year.

In addition to seizures, Chin said the division is experiencing other successes as there is a 57% decrease in serious and violent crimes.

“The police have been crippling the crime monster by arresting persons who committed serious and violent crimes for 2022. We have also cleared some cold cases resulting in a 116% clear up rate. [So far], six wanted persons and persons of interest have been taken into custody since the start of 2022 and several major drug seizures have been made,” said Chin.

The police said the drug seizures have created a major dent in the infamous drugs-for-guns trade between local fishermen and their counterparts in Haiti.

-Gareth Davis Snr

