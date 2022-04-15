Westmoreland cop shot dead at his bar
Published:Friday | April 15, 2022 | 11:08 PM
Crime Scene investigators are now at the Transporter Bar and Rest Stop in Chantilly, Westmoreland where a police constable was shot dead late Friday evening.
The cop, who operated the bar, was ambushed by gunmen.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police reports say he was found clutching his firearm.
Several spent casing and a live round were found at the scene.
The policeman was attached to the Westmoreland Division.
More information later.
