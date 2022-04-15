Westmoreland cop shot dead at his bar

Crime Scene investigators are now at the Transporter Bar and Rest Stop in Chantilly, Westmoreland where a police constable was shot dead late Friday evening.

The cop, who operated the bar, was ambushed by gunmen.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police reports say he was found clutching his firearm.

Several spent casing and a live round were found at the scene.

The policeman was attached to the Westmoreland Division.

More information later.

