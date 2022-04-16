#CARIFTA2022 | Schedule - Saturday, April 16
The 49th Carifta Games is now under way at the National Stadium in St Andrew.
The three-day competition features Caribbean territories competing for the first time since 2019 when COVID-19 led to the 2020 and 2021 cancellations.
Here's today's full schedule below:
09:00 a.m. 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1
09:05 a.m. High Jump U-17 Girls Final
09:10 a.m. 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 1
09:15 a.m. Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final
09:20 a.m. 100m U-17 Girls Heats
09:25 a.m. Shot Put U-17 Girls Final
09:40 a.m. 100m U-17 Boys Heats
10:00 a.m. 100m U-20 Girls Heats
10:20 a.m. 100m U-20 Boys Heats
10:25 a.m. High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 2
10:35 a.m. Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 2
10:40 a.m. 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
10:55 a.m. 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
11:10 a.m. 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
11:25 a.m. 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
11:40 a.m. Medal Ceremony
3:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
5:00 p.m. 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
5:05 p.m. Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final
5:10 p.m. Triple Jump U-20 Girls Final
5:10 p.m. 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
5:15 p.m. Shot Put Octathlon Boys – Event 3
5:20 p.m. 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
5:30 p.m. 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
5:40 p.m. Medal Ceremony
5:45 p.m. High Jump U-20 Boys Finals
5:50 p.m. 1500m U-17 Girls Final
6:00 p.m. 1500m U-17 Boys Final
6:10 p.m. 1500m U-20 Girls Final
6:15 p.m. Long Jump U-17 Boys Final
6:20 p.m. 1500m U-20 Boys Final
6:25 p.m. Medal Ceremony
6:30 p.m. Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3
6:50 p.m. Discus Throw U-20 Girls Final
6:55 p.m. 400m U-17 Girls Final
7:00 p.m. 400m U-17 Boys Final
7:05 p.m. 400m U-20 Girls Final
7:10 p.m. 400m U-20 Boys Final
7:15 p.m. 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 4
7:25 p.m. 200m Heptathlon – Event 4
7:30 p.m. Medal Ceremony
7:45 p.m. 100m U-17 Girls Final
7:50 p.m. 100m U-17 Boys Final
7:55 p.m. 100m U-20 Girls Final
8:00 100m U-20 Boys Final
8:05 Medal Ceremony
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com