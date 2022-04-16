CARIFTA2022 | Schedule - Saturday, April 16

The 49th Carifta Games is now under way at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The three-day competition features Caribbean territories competing for the first time since 2019 when COVID-19 led to the 2020 and 2021 cancellations.

Here's today's full schedule below:

09:00 a.m. 100m Hurdles Heptathlon Girls – Event 1

09:05 a.m. High Jump U-17 Girls Final

09:10 a.m. 100m Octathlon Boys – Event 1

09:15 a.m. Javelin Throw U-20 Boys Final

09:20 a.m. 100m U-17 Girls Heats

09:25 a.m. Shot Put U-17 Girls Final

09:40 a.m. 100m U-17 Boys Heats

10:00 a.m. 100m U-20 Girls Heats

10:20 a.m. 100m U-20 Boys Heats

10:25 a.m. High Jump Heptathlon Girls – Event 2

10:35 a.m. Long Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 2

10:40 a.m. 400m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:55 a.m. 400m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

11:10 a.m. 400m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

11:25 a.m. 400m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:40 a.m. Medal Ceremony

3:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony

5:00 p.m. 100m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

5:05 p.m. Discus Throw U-20 Boys Final

5:10 p.m. Triple Jump U-20 Girls Final

5:10 p.m. 100m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

5:15 p.m. Shot Put Octathlon Boys – Event 3

5:20 p.m. 100m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

5:30 p.m. 100m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

5:40 p.m. Medal Ceremony

5:45 p.m. High Jump U-20 Boys Finals

5:50 p.m. 1500m U-17 Girls Final

6:00 p.m. 1500m U-17 Boys Final

6:10 p.m. 1500m U-20 Girls Final

6:15 p.m. Long Jump U-17 Boys Final

6:20 p.m. 1500m U-20 Boys Final

6:25 p.m. Medal Ceremony

6:30 p.m. Shot Put Heptathlon Girls – Event 3

6:50 p.m. Discus Throw U-20 Girls Final

6:55 p.m. 400m U-17 Girls Final

7:00 p.m. 400m U-17 Boys Final

7:05 p.m. 400m U-20 Girls Final

7:10 p.m. 400m U-20 Boys Final

7:15 p.m. 400m Octathlon Boys – Event 4

7:25 p.m. 200m Heptathlon – Event 4

7:30 p.m. Medal Ceremony

7:45 p.m. 100m U-17 Girls Final

7:50 p.m. 100m U-17 Boys Final

7:55 p.m. 100m U-20 Girls Final

8:00 100m U-20 Boys Final

8:05 Medal Ceremony

