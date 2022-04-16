Fisheries authority stepping up monitoring of lobsters during close season

Chief executive officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr Gavin Bellamy, is warning that the agency has been stepping up its monitoring and surveillance activities for the spiny lobster (Panulirus argus) close season, which started on April 1 and will run until June 30.

“We have been going out and will continue to be vigilant, as we are looking to improve our collaboration with our regular partners the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard, the marine police and our members from the different fishing co-operatives across the island. In fact, we are encouraging all persons who are connected to the industry to step up their efforts to protect not only the lobster, but all other marine species which are the lifeblood of our industry,” Bellamy told The Gleaner.

Under the regulations governing the close season, all persons having whole lobsters, meat or tail in storage, had until April 7 to declare the quantities to the NFA and also have until April 21 to sell off these amounts and the agency will be monitoring this aspect.

“You have until April 21 to dispose of your lobsters, so we are anticipating that when our inspectors visit they will find that all restaurants, hotels, cookshops and the like are compliant,” Bellamy warned.

Any person may seek special permission for storage of spiny lobster or spiny lobster products from the period April 22 to June 30 which was declared and lawfully fished before the start of the close season. This is to facilitate their plans to make such lobster available for storage, sales overseas or export and this application must be sent to the NFA on or before April 15.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Therefore, between April 22 and June 30, it will be illegal for anyone to have in their possession, any spiny lobster parts or products without special permission.

Bellamy pointed out that whether or not the lobster is frozen or fresh is irrelevant and where it is found, it will be seized and person found in breach will be prosecuted under the Fisheries Act of 2018 and its attendant regulations.

Further to this, fishing for lobsters during the close season is illegal and no spiny lobster is to be held alive in any holding device during this time. Any spiny lobster unintentionally caught in pots or other gear must immediately be returned to the water, alive and unharmed.

The CEO also pointed out that it is illegal throughout the year to land any lobster carrying eggs (berried lobsters) or harvest those that have not reached a minimum size of 7.62 centimetres (three inches) measured from the eyes to the end of the carapace (not including the tail).

Bellamy also used the interview to remind fishing interests that the annual close season for sea cucumbers, which runs from March 1 until August 31, is in effect. The illegal fishing of sea cucumbers is an offence under the Fisheries Act of 2018 and persons found liable may be charged up to a maximum of $3 million or face imprisonment of up to two years.