Sat | Apr 16, 2022

Jamaica Bauxite Mining donates $600,000 to St Ann Infirmary

Published:Saturday | April 16, 2022 | 12:07 AMCarl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer
From left: Elaine Gabrielle, deputy director of Poor Relief Department, looks on as Donna Marie Howe, managing Director, Jamaica Bauxite Mining, hands over a symbolic cheque to Matron Ity Vickers, Ingrid Palmer, chief financial officer, St Ann Municipal, and Councillor Dallas Dickenson, chairman of Poor Relief Department and deputy mayor.

The Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) on Tuesday handed over a cheque for $600,000 to the St Ann Infirmary to assist with the operation of the facility.

Part of the funds will be used to effect much-needed repairs to sections of the infirmary.

“Two hundred thousand dollars is to buy some necessities that they need because I had visited them and they had outlined some stuff that they had needed, like a weed whacker, they need stretchers and a few other things at the nurse’s station,” explained Deborah Smith, JBM’s client relations manager.

She said the rest of the funds will go towards purchasing supplies to repair cabinets, replace doors and bedside tables and other necessary repairs.

Chairman of the Poor Relief Committee at the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Councillor Dallas Dickenson, told The Gleaner that the municipality welcomed the donation.

“This donation means a lot because we have a lot of infrastructural maintenance to be done on an on-going basis and so the municipality is very grateful,” Dickenson pointed out.

Dickenson, who is also the deputy mayor, said for the infirmary to run properly donations such as that from the JBM are essential. He noted that the infirmary has been getting its fair share of help.

“I believe that half of our daily intake is from corporate citizens like Jamaica Bauxite Mining Ltd,” Dickenson said.