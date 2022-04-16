Man shot dead by police in Park Lane confrontation
A man was shot and killed during an alleged confrontation with the police on Park Lane off Red Hills Road, St Andrew last night.
The Good Friday incident occurred about 9:30 p.m.
The man said to be an influencer was killed and a firearm recovered.
The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) has been notified and has started a probe.
Residents who spoke to The Gleaner said loud explosions were heard and initially they thought the community was under attack.
“Because the place tense, we a think a man come in but a police and bad man inna things,” said one man.
On April 5, two men 40-year-old Patrick 'Indian' Thompson and Yohan 'Gunna' Green were killed in Park Lane.
The reports then pointed to an internal feud.
