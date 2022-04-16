ST ELIZABETH Technical High School (STETHS), Camperdown High School and St Mary High School were announced as the first-, second- and third-place winners, respectively, in the Grace Foods ‘Move like a Champ’ promotion during the final day of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs) on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The schools have each won 100, 50 and 25 tablets, respectively.

“The Grace Foods team congratulates the top schools for their winning submissions, which impressed the judges with their talent and creativity. We received some great entries, which showcased the sheer ingenuity of our youth,” said Andrew Anguin, senior marketing manager, Grace Foods. “The students really went all out in showing off their school spirit, and we enjoyed all the videos,” Anguin added.

Anguin shared that Grace Foods had received 11 valid submissions for the promotion, which invited high schools to submit a 90-second video showing their school spirit through lyrics and dance, using the new GK100 riddim.

“Champs is the biggest event on the track and field calendar for high schools in Jamaica, and the excitement that pulsates in the atmosphere during the competition is unlike any other. Move like a Champ provided a platform for students to harness this energy to celebrate and showcase their creative talents to win educational resources for their schools,” said Anguin.

GraceKennedy (GK) has been sponsoring the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships for 15 years, since 2007.

During the Champs closing ceremony on Saturday, Grace Foods also selected five Jamaican schools to receive J$500,000 each, along with nutritional support for students. The schools selected were – York Castle High, Manchester High, St Catherine High, Petersfield High and Gaynstead High.