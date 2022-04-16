Transport Minister signs contract for accident analysis software system

The Transport and Mining Ministry has signed a contract with TRL Software to provide its web-based accident analysis software system, iMAAP, to help make the island's roads safer.

Portfolio Minister Audley Shaw said the software will be used to provide the latest techniques in crash data storage, analysis, and reporting.

I will also allow for improvements to be made to the road network to make them safer and save lives.

“This is technology working for all road users and stakeholders,” Shaw said.

Jamaica currently uses a paper-based crash data collection and analysis system, but the introduction of a state-of-the-art software-based system that enables automatic photo, video, and data captioning, will speed up the analysis process.

About iMAAP

Enables road safety professionals to identify problems based on in-depth analyses of accident data

Establishes safety goals based on identified problems, which are measurable, realistic and time-specific

Plans programmes of countermeasures, associated costs and timelines; implement and monitor programmes and periodically checks progress

Evaluates the effectiveness of all interventions implemented.

Shaw is encouraging Jamaicans to adhere to the road safety rules to protect themselves and other road users.

“We have to ensure that we take responsibility for our lives, and others,” he said while appealing especially to male drivers to obey the traffic rules, adding that they account for most of the road crashes.

