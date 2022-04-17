The blessings of a godly marriage

Biblical marriage is a covenantal and legally recognised union of two people, one man and one woman, as partners in a personal relationship, to the exclusion of all others. Both persons leave their fathers and mothers and create a separate and distinct family union. And marriage in every culture has both a public and legal component to it. In this way, the society is enabled to recognise and honour the commitment and covenant made between married spouses.

Living together is not a marriage. But the enemy has sold many of us the lie that if we are in a committed relationship it equates to marriage, when in fact, it is Satan’s counterfeit designed to keep us in sin. The oneness established through marriage attracts God’s blessings, which are outlined in Scripture. Psalm 133 (CEB) tells us: “1 Look at how good and pleasing it is when families (including husbands and wives) live together as one! 2 It is like expensive oil (anointing oil) poured over the head, running down onto the beard — Aaron’s beard! — which extended over the collar of his robes. 3 It is like the dew on Mount Hermon streaming down onto the mountains of Zion, because it is there that the Lord has commanded the blessing:”

Unity with God in marriage also releases a supernatural anointing that touches every part of our lives. And it has been shown that those who are in a committed godly marriage

a. Have ower stress levels;

b. Have chance of developing mental illness;

c. Live longer; and

d. Are richer.

Ecclesiastes 4:12 (NCV) tells us, “An enemy might defeat one person, but two people together can defend themselves; a rope that is woven of three strings is hard to break.” The implication of this is that when two persons are united, God complements them, and they automatically become a threefold cord. You see, the more strands a rope has, the stronger it is. It is different from a chain, which is only as strong as its weakest link. Not so with a rope, which is as strong as its strongest strand, and in this case, the strongest strand is God.

In a marriage we can tap into that power, especially when married couples pray together. The scripture says, “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” Matthew 18:19 (NIV). With this promise, we can accomplish anything God wills in our marriage as long as we are in agreement with each other and with Jesus.

The Greek word ‘agree’ is ‘sumphoneo’, from which is derived the English ‘symphony’. One of the powerful aspects of a symphony orchestra is the way so many instrumentalists work together to produce the most beautiful music. So as a couple, marriage can produce symphony and give our prayers great power. And the divorce rate among couples who pray together daily is less than one per thousand. That makes prayer an almost fool-proof way to secure marriage.

I encourage you to make it a goal for our unions to be submitted to God through marriage as instituted by Him. In so doing, we unlock the blessings of God, intensify our prayers, and have the potential to defeat Satan in our lives, churches, and nation.