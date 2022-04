CARIFTA2022 | Schedule - Sunday, April 17

Day Two of the exciting Carifta Games unfolds at the National Stadium in St Andrew today.

On Saturday, Jamaica dominated the track.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday.

09:00 a.m. 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys

09:05 a.m. Long Jump Heptathlon

09:10 a.m. Javelin Throw Under-20 Girls Final

09:15 a.m. 400m Hurdles Under-17 Girls Semi-Finals

09:20 a.m. Shot Put Under-20 Girls Final

09:25 a.m. 400m Hurdles Under-20 Girls Semi-Finals

09:35 a.m. 400m Hurdles Under-17 Boys Semi-Finals

09:40 a.m. High Jump Octathlon Boys

09:45 a.m. 400m Hurdles Under-20 Boys Semi-Finals

10:00 a.m. 800m Under-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:15 a.m. 800m Under-17 Boys Semi-Finals

10:20 a.m. Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls

10:30 a.m. 800m Under-20 Girls Semi-Finals

10:35 a.m. Long Jump Under-20 Boys Final

10:45 a.m. 800m Under-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:00 a.m. 200m Under-17 Girls Heats

11:10 a.m. 200m Under-17 Boys Heats

11:20 a.m. 200m Under-20 Girls Heats

11:30 a.m. 200m Under-20 Boys Heats

11:40 a.m. Medal Ceremony

3:00 p.m. 4x100m Under-17 Girls Semi-Finals

3:05 p.m. High Jump Under-17 Boys Final

3:10 p.m. 4x100m Under-17 Boys Semi-Finals

3:15 p.m. Long Jump Under-17 Girls Final

3:20 p.m. 4x100m Under-20 Girls Semi-Finals

3:25 p.m. Javelin Octathlon Boys

3:30 p.m. 4x100m Under-20 Boys Semi-Finals

3:35 p.m. Shot Put Under-17 Boys Final

3:45 p.m. 400m Hurdles Under-17 Girls Final

3:55 p.m. 400m Hurdles Under-20 Girls Final

4:05 p.m. 400m Hurdles Under-17 Boys Final

4:15 p.m. 400m Hurdles Under-20 Boys Final

4:20 p.m. Medal Ceremony

4:25 p.m. Javelin Throw Under-17 Boys Final

4:30 p.m. 200m Under-17 Girls Semi-Finals

4:35 p.m. Triple Jump Under-17 Boys Final

4:40 p.m. 200m Under-17 Boys Semi-Finals

4:50 p.m. 200m Under-20 Girls Semi-Finals

5:00 p.m. 200m Under-20 Boys Semi-Final

5:10 p.m. 800m Heptathlon Girls

5:15 p.m. Pole Vault Boys Open Final

5:20 p.m. 1500m Octathlon Boys

5:30 p.m. Medal Ceremony

5:40 p.m. 3000m Girls Open Final

5:55 p.m. 3000m Under-17 Boys Final

6:10 p.m. Medal Ceremony

6:20 p.m. 4x100m Under-17 Girls Final

6:30 p.m. 4x100m Under-17 Boys Final

6:40 p.m. 4x100m Under-20 Girls Final

6:50 p.m. 4x100m Under-20 Boys Final

7:00 p.m. Medal Ceremony

