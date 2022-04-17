Protest in Denham Town over shooting of resident

Residents in Denham Town, Kingston, are, at this moment, protesting the shooting death of a 32-year-old man. The police have identified the man as Horaine Glenn.

The incident took place shortly before 7 o'clock yesterday evening, residents told The Gleaner.

Glenn was, reportedly, among three others who were accosted by Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers who were on a foot patrol on Charles Street. A confrontation developed and it is alleged that Glenn held on to a soldier's weapon in an attempt to disarm the soldier. Glenn was shot in the process.

However, residents have rejected this claim. They say Glenn was attempting to intervene after he saw JDF soldiers beating his younger cousin and friend. During his intervention, a scuffle developed, and residents carried Glenn away from the scene. One resident who declined to speak on camera said that Glenn was then chased by soldiers who shot him multiple times in his home.

Senior superintendent for the West Kingston Division, Michael Phipps, has asked residents to remain calm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I am asking the residents to cooperate with the security forces in the area and not to assault members of the joint forces, as we have had reports of members being assaulted by citizens."

He added: "In the meantime, we urge them not to block the roadways and anyone who was witness to the fatal shooting should contact INDECOM (Independent Commission of Investigations) who is leading on the investigations."

Residents have vowed to continue their protest this week.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.