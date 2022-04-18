Furniture shortage eased at Bermaddy Primary School

The shortage of classroom furniture at the Bermaddy Primary School in St Catherine has been eased with the acquisition of 40 pairs of desks and chairs at a cost of $540,000.

The initiative was financed by the parent-teacher association (PTA).

Principal Melbourne Thompson expressed his appreciation to the PTA, revealing that the furniture would provide seating for grade-four students.

“To say I am happy for these furniture is an understatement. I am, indeed, overjoyed by this gift courtesy of donations from various stakeholders. The parent-teacher association was instrumental, especially the president, Amoy Levers,” he said.

Thompson disclosed that the school had received the green light in November 2021 from the Ministry of Education for the resumption of operations, which had been halted by coronavirus restrictions. But the return of the students turned the spotlight on inadequate seating arrangments.

Grade-four teacher, Donna Thomas, said the undertaking was timely and will ease anxiety among the school population.

“It was a trying time to see the students standing in class,” Thomas said. “These desks and chairs will make them more attentive,” she said.

Levers, the PTA president, said that having been a past student of the institution, it was very important that the required plan to achieve the objective was put in motion.

“The PTA was summoned by the school about the chronic shortage of desk and chairs for grade four,” Levers said.

“The serious shortage resulted in us setting about seeking funding. We contacted parents, past students, and businesses. This is the result.”

The handover took place on Monday, April 11, at the school compound.

