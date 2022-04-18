Jamaica Bauxite Mining donates $600k to St Ann Infirmary

The Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) on Tuesday handed over a cheque for $600,000 to the St Ann Infirmary to assist with the operation of the facility.

Part of the funds will be used to effect much-needed repairs to sections of the infirmary.

“Two hundred thousand dollars is to buy some necessities that they need. I visited them and they outlined some stuff that they needed, like a weed whacker. They need stretchers and a few other things at the nurse’s station,” explained Deborah Smith, JBM’s client relations manager.

She said the rest of the funds will go towards purchasing supplies to repair cabinets, replace doors and bedside tables, and do other necessary repairs.

Chairman of the Poor Relief Committee at the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Councillor Dallas Dickenson, told The Gleaner that the municipality welcomed the donation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This donation means a lot because we have a lot of infrastructural maintenance to be done on an ongoing basis, and so the municipality is very grateful,” Dickenson pointed out.

Dickenson, who is also the deputy mayor, said that for the infirmary to run properly, donations such as that from the JBM are essential. He noted that the infirmary has been getting its fair share of help.

“I believe that half of our daily intake is from corporate citizens, like Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited,” Dickenson pointed out.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com