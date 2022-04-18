JDF confirms soldier killed in crash, begs for information to help probe

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has confirmed that one of its members was killed in a traffic crash near the gates of its Camp Road headquarters yesterday.

However, a day later, the army has not provided any detail, saying the information was still being gathered.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has since issued a release identifying the victim as 36-year-old Garron Anderson of Burnside Hill in Red Hills, St Andrew.

The JDF said the incident was unfortunate.

Yesterday when The Gleaner visited the scene, a burnt-out Nissan Latio was seen near the crash site.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Images from the incident showed the soldier with injuries to parts of his body laying on the sidewalk.

The police have now reported that the driver lost control of the car which climbed the sidewalk and hit the soldier and then careened off the road bursting into flames on impact.

The driver of the vehicle has been warned for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the JDF is urging Jamaicans to take great care on the roads this holiday season and to call its hotline at 876-837-8888 to provide any information regarding this incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com