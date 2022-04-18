Jury trials to resume April 20 as COVID wanes

After a two-year break as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, jury trials are to resume in the circuit courts.

The Court Administration Division says jury trials will return on April 20, 2022 when the Easter term begins.

The resumption coincides with the reduction in COVID-19 cases and the revocation of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Despite the lifting of the containment measures, the information director at the Court Administration Division, Kadiesh Fletcher, said jurors are encouraged to wear masks for court.

She also said the participation of jurors is critical to ensure that matters are disposed of in a timely manner.

"I would like to remind members of the public who have been summoned for jury duty that this is their civic duty and an opportunity to play a part in our system of justice," she said.

Failure to show up for jury duty can result in a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 with a Tax Registration Number or anyone who is registered to vote in Jamaica can be summoned for jury duty.

Jurors receive a stipend of $2,000 for each day they have been empanelled for a trial.

Fletcher said once jurors have submitted their banking information after the completion of a trial and their claims are processed, they will receive their payment electronically via direct deposit.

