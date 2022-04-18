Just ‘Tek-a-Hike’ at Dunn’s River Falls

Not content with the world-renowned Dunn’s River Falls and Park (DRFP) in Ocho Rios being the top tourist attraction in Jamaica and the Caribbean, the management of the state-owned facility has introduced yet another drawing card in its ever-evolving upgrade.

A two-mile trek through forested areas of DRFP’s vast property, beginning at Tranquility Gardens and ending at the park’s nursery, is what the new feature, Tek-a-Hike, offers.

Along the way, hikers will view hidden waterfalls and historic ruins on the 17th-century Belmont property.

At the nursery, patrons are allowed to purchase plants, and, if they so desire, they may adopt a tree as part of the company’s reforestation and conservation programme.

Developed as a family trail, Tek-a-Hike was formally launched on March 26 and adds to a list of several other features that the management has added to DRFP over the past few years, including the breathtaking Central Gardens in 2017, and the Zipline over Dunn’s River tour in 2019.

Lisa Golding, deputy general manager – subsidiary management and revenue generation at the Urban Development Corporation, which manages the attraction, notes that it is important to keep the offerings at Dunn’s River relevant and in line with current market trends.

“We have found that while our guests love the existing activities, they want to experience the property in different ways. Tek-A-Hike seeks to do just that. It is the first of new, refreshed things to come at Dunn’s River and we invite all Jamaicans to experience it,” Golding said.

Tek-a-Hike should find favour not just with health enthusiasts, but with nature lovers as well for its scenic route. Limited to weekends, hike times are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. , with Jamaicans being asked to pay $3,500 for adults and $2,000 for children, which covers access to the hike, climbing the falls, beach, splash pad, and the gardens.

“Come and expect to be immersed in nature and be blown away by the hidden gems you see along the trail,” Golding urged.

“Expect an adventure, expect relaxation, expect learning about some of our endemic plants and animals. Be ready to learn about the rich history of the Belmont property at the world-famous Dunn’s River Falls and Park.”