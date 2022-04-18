Slain Rocky Point teen dreamt of saving grandma from hardship

News of stabbing deaths involving teens has evoked fear and anxiety for Latoya Francis. She said she had always prayed that such pain would never visit her doorstep, but on March 3, cruel fate came knocking at her door. Her 15-year-old cousin,...

She said she had always prayed that such pain would never visit her doorstep, but on March 3, cruel fate came knocking at her door.

Her 15-year-old cousin, Shackeal ‘Keelie’ Wint, for whom she had been guardian since he was a newborn, was stabbed to death, reportedly by another 15-year-old.

The incident has jolted the Hot Water Lane community in the fishing village of Rocky Point in Clarendon. The accused teen has since been charged in relation to the murder.

Francis said she could not fathom what could have led to the tragedy as both boys were close friends.

“The two o’ them eat out a one plate. A one circle all a we live in. One fence part the yard dem,” she explained.

Francis conceded, however, that both boys were involved in a feud recently, but she was unsure of the source of the discontentment.

The family’s grief is compounded by the fact that Shackeal, who was once a troubled child, had reportedly turned over a new leaf and was focused on doing well in school. Francis said that Shackeal’s change in demeanour had allowed for a closer bond with his relatives.

The accused teen was remanded when he appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, April 14. He is to reappear before the court on Thursday, April 21.

Police reports are that about 4 p.m. on March 3, an altercation developed between Shackeal and the accused. Knives were brought into play.

Shackeal allegedly stabbed the teenager on his wrist. He reportedly retaliated and stabbed Shackeal in the chest.

They were taken to hospital, where Shackeal was pronounced dead. The other boy was treated and released into police custody.

Wint, a student at Kemps Hill High, was preparing to sit seven Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects. Francis said he was ambitious and had big plans for his family, especially his grandmother.

“Him always say him a go make him granny life better. Him say him a go make it inna life fi help him granny so him granny nuh a fi go market go work again,” she said of Shackeal, who harboured dreams of becoming a soldier or policeman.

Citing his dedication, Francis shared that Shackeal spent many days hustling on the beach alongside his father, who is a fisherman. She said she admired how the teenager would save funds from his beachside ventures to purchase school resources.

“Him could a squander him money, you know, but him buy shoes and him things to go school,” she said.

“The whole district grow fi love him because a one likkle youth who nuh matter wah him a do, from you say, ‘’Keelie’, go do this,’ him run gone go do it. It’s hard because every time me a hear him voice,” she lamented.

Francis said the family is distressed over the teen’s death. His mother, who migrated to work since he was an infant, has taken it the hardest, The Gleaner understands.

“Him mother just a get fi come back, so that hurt. Fi know you lef’ your son when him a three years old and you a come now fi put him underground ... you nah go see him again ... not even a hug ... it hard,” Francis said.

She said the family has, however, found solace in the charging of the accused. They have commended his mother for turning in the teenager.

Up to April 15, a total of 17 people were murdered in Clarendon. That represents a 39.3 per cent decline when compared to 28 killings for the corresponding period in 2021.

