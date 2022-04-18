Water disruptions in St Mary amid NWC's White River facility fault
Published:Monday | April 18, 2022 | 10:29 AM
The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the White River Facility in St Mary are experiencing service disruptions because of an electrical fault in its pumping systems.
The NWC says customers are likely to experience low pressure or have no water conditions.
The commission has not said when service will resume.
Areas affected:
- Endeavour
- Cascade
- St Mary Country Club
- Charles Town
- Tree Hills
- Rock Cottage
- Industry Pen
The NWC says it is working to correct the problem.
