Water disruptions in St Mary amid NWC's White River facility fault

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the White River Facility in St Mary are experiencing service disruptions because of an electrical fault in its pumping systems.

The NWC says customers are likely to experience low pressure or have no water conditions.

The commission has not said when service will resume.

Areas affected:

Endeavour

Cascade

St Mary Country Club

Charles Town

Tree Hills

Rock Cottage

Industry Pen

The NWC says it is working to correct the problem.

