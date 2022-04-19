Body of 12-year-old child found after being swept away by floodwater

There was uncontrollable grief at the Montego Bay wharf in St James late this evening as undertakers removed the body of a 12-year-old girl who was earlier swept away by floodwaters in Westgate.

The search continues for her grandmother who was also washed away.

The woman's 71-year-old husband and their 25-year-old daughter were rescued by good Samaritans who heard their cries for help as they clutched to bushes.

The family was travelling in a car that became inundated.

"Mi haffi swim and hold on pon one branch," said the 25-year-old woman.

She said everyone managed to get out of the vehicle before rushing waters caused it to overturn.

The car then disappeared as well as the elderly woman and the child.

Heavy rains have been lashing some parishes since morning.

A flash flood warning is now in effect for St James and four other parishes.

