DEVELOPING STORY: Woman, child swept away in MoBay flood waters

An elderly woman and a child were swept away by floodwaters in Westgate, St James a short while ago.

A 71-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were rescued.

The family was travelling in a car that became inundated.

"Mi haffi swim and hold on pon one branch," said the young woman.

She said everyone managed to get out of the vehicle before rushing waters caused it to overturn.

The car then disappeared as well as the wife of the elderly man and a 12-year-old child.

Heavy rains have been lashing some parishes since morning.

Gleaner photojournalist Ashley Anguin reports that several St James communities are under water.

More details soon.

