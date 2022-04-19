Health Ministry ramps up cervical cancer awareness with Pap Smear Week

The Health Ministry has declared April 24-30 as Pap Smear Week as part of efforts to raise awareness about cervical cancer, now the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women.

A pap smear is a medical examination that helps to determine abnormalities of the cervix that could lead to cancer.

The Health Ministry is hoping that every woman over the age of 20 years is inspired to do a pap smear.

“Screening is about early detection and early detection saves lives,” said Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

About cervical cancer screening

Screening for cervical cancer usually starts at age 21 and goes up to 64 years.



Women at high risk for cervical cancer should have screening done every year.



Women at average risk for cervical cancer should have screenings done every three years (once each test is normal).



Abnormal results warrant more frequent testing and further treatment.

Director of the Non-Communicable Disease and Injury Prevention Unit at the Health Ministry, Dr Nicola Skyers, said this year's communication campaign is a call for action.

“We really would like our women to be driven, despite any fears, to go and have their pap smears done,” she said.

The campaign will include promotions through social and mainstream media.

