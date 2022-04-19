INDECOM serves notices on eight soldiers for statements in Denham Town killing

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has served on eight members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) notices to provide statements in relation to the fatal shooting of a man by a soldier in Denham Town, Kingston last week.

INDECOM says the soldiers are also required to attend its offices for interviews this week.

"A detailed initial account of the incident was provided by only one member of the team; no account has been provided by the soldier directly involved in the shooting," said an INDECOM spokesperson in statement Monday.

In the meantime, INDECOM says the weapons of the soldiers have been processed and sealed for submission to the Ballistics Lab for testing.

The body of the deceased was also processed with investigators photographing it and swabbing the hands before the body was sealed in a bag, pending a post mortem examination.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner and other members of his team today visited Charles Street in Denham Town where the incident happened on Saturday.

Member of Parliament for Western Kingston Desmond McKenzie and Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams were also there.

Thirty-two-year old, Horaine Glenn was shot dead by a soldier on Saturday afternoon.

Relatives said Glenn intervened in an altercation between the soldier and another man.

However, there are claims that Glenn was shot after he tried to disarm a soldier.

INDECOM is asking persons with information to come forward.

Have information that can help?

Call INDECOM:

(876) 968-8875

(876) 968-1932

888-991-5555.

Persons can also send messages, images, videos and voice notes to the INDECOM WhatsApp number at 876-553-5555.

INDECOM says it will provide additional grief counselling and victim support as required.

Since Saturday, residents have been protesting daily.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com