J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year.

A global supply surplus and uncertainty about future demand — fuelled in part by vaccine hesitancy in some developing markets — prompted the change, J&J said Tuesday.

The company also reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and announced a dividend increase.

J&J's one-shot vaccine brought in US$457 million in global sales during the first quarter, while the company's pharmaceutical sales as a whole totalled nearly US$13 billion.

The vaccine registered only US$75 million in sales in the U.S., or about 25 per cent less than what it rang up after debuting in last year's first quarter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

J&J has said it doesn't intend to profit from the vaccine.

But it said in January that the shot could bring in between US$3 billion and US$3.5 billion in sales this year, as countries continue to fight variants of the virus.

Demand for initial vaccine doses and booster shots has slowed since shots from J&J, Pfizer and Moderna entered the U.S. market last year.

More than 82 per cent of the U.S. population age 5 and older has already received at least one vaccination dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com