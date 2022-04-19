MoBay’s acting mayor wants slaughterhouse talks with agri groups

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay's deputy mayor Richard Vernon wants to meet with representatives of the Agriculture Ministry to discuss plans for the development of a slaughterhouse in St James.

According to Vernon, there is an issue of food safety in the parish which has been without an authorised abattoir for approximately 10 years.

He also wants the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Jamaica Agricultural Society to be a part of the talks.

“We are concerned about food safety, particularly how we process, dress and prepare it for public consumption,” Vernon said.

He was speaking during Monday's staging of the Montpelier Agricultural Show in Montpelier, St James.

From as far back as 2012, butchers in St James have been calling for an abattoir.

They say the lack of the facility was impacting their ability to meet health guidelines.

Over the years, there have been reports of illegal slaughterhouses across the parish.

In 2013, it was reported that a lack of funding was preventing some of western Jamaica's local authorities from establishing central abattoirs.

In the meantime, Vernon called for the agriculture sector to be revolutionised and updated with modern technology in order to attract younger farmers.

