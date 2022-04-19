St James police seize gun hidden in abandoned building

The St James Police yesterday seized a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges in Bogue Heights.

The police say no one was arrested.

The weapon and ammunition were seized during an operation on Comet Drive in Bogue Heights.

According to the police, about 2:45 p.m., a team was conducting operations in the area when an abandoned building was searched and the weapon and ammunition were found in a multi-coloured sock, covered under a zinc.

