St Mary Kite Festival a huge success

It was pure joy on the faces of attendees at the inaugural St Mary Kite and Food Festival on Sunday at Buccaneer’s Jerk and Juice Lawn in St Mary. The event, which was billed as a family-oriented entertainment function, was, from all indications, a big success as youngsters turned out in droves with their parents/guardians and participated in kite flying.

“My son was so excited. We journeyed from Bog Walk (St Catherine) just for the kite festival. My daughter and wife are also here,” said Brian Nairne, a patron.

“It’s a joy to see him smile again after spending such a long time at home as a result of the challenges brought about by COVID-19. Kite flying has a rich tradition, although technology has brought about some changes, as now, instead of making a kite from scratch, we simply buy a Chinese-made kite. He is so excited about this kite event, so it was very easy for us to come here and enjoy ourselves as a family.

FAMILY TRADITION

“We are very happy to be able come out in this fashion because my son likes to be engaged in outdoor activities. When I was a youngster, I used to make kites using book leaf, coconut bone, and gum from the naseberry tree, and that was a tradition handed down to me by my father, who was taught the art and skill by his father. So it’s good to see the kids coming out to celebrate in this style,” he added.

Although the heat was somewhat unbearable at times, there was just enough wind blowing to keep the kites floating in mid-air. Boys and girls simply tugged away on the strings, which sent the kites floating and darting in different directions, while other children were either engaged in rides on a mechanical bull, bounce-about, water slide, ferris wheel, or on the train cart.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

And probably the main attraction for the day was a home-made kite skilfully designed by Michael Goldson, whose flying instrument was made out of bamboo, strapped with wires, and black, green, and gold cloth material, which was quite fitting for Jamaica’s 60th Independence celebration.

Goldson, who told The Gleaner that he has been designing and making kites for the better part of 35 years, said that he has been participating in kite festivals all over Jamaica for several decades but that over the last three years, COVID-19 altered his interest in the sport.

He pointed out that he has been involved in kite flying from about age nine, and that his passion has never waned. The 63-year-old St Mary native, who resides in Robins Bay, recounted that his father and mother used to tell him that he would be blown away as the kites that he was making back then were a lot bigger than his structure.

“Mi just feel good fi come today, and mi ready fi go fly,” he said.

“I have been to kite festival all over Jamaica. Mi win di festival nuff time. Di last time mi win was about nine years ago. Mi fly kite right through COVID because mi live beside a play field in Robins Bay,” he added.

And with soothing music floating in the background from a sound system, the trend was set for what was to become a day filled with entertainment and food for patrons, who crammed into the venue.

Meanwhile, the event promoter-coordinator, Dennis ‘Bully Cat’ Gordon, told The Gleaner that this is the first year of the St Mary Kite Festival, which is being run by his son, Rajay Gordon.

A CULTURAL SHOW

“We have been doing children’s Christmas treat for about 37 years in St Ann, but following the challenges brought about by COVID-19, my son, who is from St Mary, decided that he wanted to do a kite festival here, and the rest is history. We have rented booths at reasonable prices to the people of this parish. It is really a father-and-son-promoted event.

“It is the first time that St Mary is getting a kite festival. The people of St Mary will now have a livelihood as this festival will be held annually. This is really a cultural show for the people of Jamaica, and later, we will have Beenie Man closing our stage show,” he added.

When The Gleaner exited the venue, there was a bumper crowd on hand to witness the stage show, which had just started.