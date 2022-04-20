Car dealer shot dead in Manchester

The Manchester Police are probing the murder of a car dealer at a bar in Hatfield on Tuesday night.

Thirty-eight-year-old Devon Henry, otherwise known as Shortman, of George Reid district in the parish, was among patrons at the bar when the gunman struck about 8.30 p.m.

Henry suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

He was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

