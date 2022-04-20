Gun seized following fatal shooting in Manchester
Cops assigned to the Manchester Police today seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hatfield in connection with the murder of a man.
It is reported that about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, cops were summoned to a plaza following a shooting.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Due to further investigations, police personnel revisited the location this morning about 7:00 a.m. where a Bersa 9mm pistol loaded with nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found near where the shooting occurred.
Investigations continue.
