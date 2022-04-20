Gun seized following fatal shooting in Manchester

Cops assigned to the Manchester Police today seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hatfield in connection with the murder of a man.

It is reported that about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, cops were summoned to a plaza following a shooting.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Due to further investigations, police personnel revisited the location this morning about 7:00 a.m. where a Bersa 9mm pistol loaded with nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found near where the shooting occurred.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.