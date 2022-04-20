McKenzie urges caution as trough persists, mourns death in MoBay flooding

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie is expressing regret at the loss of life that occurred as a result of flooding in Montego Bay, St James.

“I am distressed at the reports that a 12-year-old child and her grandmother were washed away in the Westgate area of Montego Bay. The latest information is that the child's body was recovered by the Marine Police and that the adult has not yet been found. I must express my deep condolences to the family, which is now in mourning,” said McKenzie.

He is urging the public to exercise caution as the weather forecast is that the rains, which are associated with a trough across the central Caribbean, will continue for the remainder of the week.

“Other parts of St James have been the scenes of flooding including Fairview, Westgate Hills, South Gully and St Clavers Avenue. In Portland, affected areas include Bybrook and Harris Crescent. We have also received reports of flooding in parts of the Corporate Area including Marcus Garvey Drive. The parish disaster coordinators are on alert across the country, and, thankfully, there has been no need to open any shelters at this point."

Last evening, the Met Service issued a flash flood warning for Portland, St Mary, St Ann, Trelawny and St James.

And it extended the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all

remaining parishes.

McKenzie said the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management is on the ground, working in partnership with the National Works Agency and the Local Authorities, to respond as swiftly and decisively as conditions allow.

He added that once the trough has dissipated, the work of assessing damage will begin.

