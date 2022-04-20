PNP proposes solution to quell Little Bay land dispute

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is urging the Government to immediately use its powers under the law to achieve a peaceful and reasonable settlement of the impasse between the longstanding residents and the landowner of property at Little Bay/Brighton, Westmoreland.

The PNP notes that the Local Improvements (Community Amenities) Act empowers the Minister of Housing (an office now held by the Prime Minister himself) to declare specified land to be absent of orderly development, which thereby freezes all evictions and new tenancies while a development plan for the land is prepared.

The party believes that the use of this law is the best course of action to quell fears and tensions in the area and allow for a mediated settlement to be found that reasonably balances the interests of the existing residents and the landowner.

According to the PNP, the call for this approach was first made via a letter sent on April 11, 2022, to the Prime Minister by the lawyers of the affected residents.

“This statutory mechanism should be implemented with urgency, as it enables the Government to lawfully forestall further action to evict the residents, thereby creating the opportunity to mediate a workable way forward that balances the legitimate interests of the contending parties, perhaps involving key agencies such as the National Housing Trust,” said PNP President Mark Golding.

Golding continued, “It is possible for such a solution to be found if the Government is proactive in pursuing it. It would be irresponsible and unacceptable for the Government to remain passive amidst the imminent threat of destruction of the long-established homes and businesses of so many families. The Government is elected to protect all citizens of this country, not just the wealthy and connected.”

The opposition is calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who oversees the Housing portfolio, to move with haste to forge the win-win solution that the law puts him in the unique position to pursue, and avoid the further deterioration of an already dangerous situation.

