Several people injured in three-vehicle Lilliput crash

Several people have been rushed to a hospital following a crash along the North Coast Highway in Lilliput, St James.

The three-vehicle crash has caused significant traffic delays for motorists.

Emergency personnel have been deployed to the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.