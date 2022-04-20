Trial of man accused of killing Lynvale Bloomfield expected to begin today

The judge-alone murder trial of the man charged with the stabbing death of then Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Lynvale Bloomfield is expected to start today in the Home Circuit Court.

Simeon Sutherland, of Buff Bay, Portland, was arrested and charged with murder and misprision of felony in connection with the stabbing death of the politician on February 2, 2019.

Misprision of felony is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Sutherland was arrested in 2019 by investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID) after forensic evidence reportedly linked him to the scene of the crime.

Bloomfield was found with multiple stab wounds by an employee at his home in the parish on the morning of the fatal attack.

Two knives that were recovered at the politician's house, along with a vest that was found in bushes near the premises, were said to be vital evidence in the case and were sent for forensic testing.

Sutherland had reportedly admitted to being with Bloomfield several hours prior to the politician's nude body being discovered with stab wounds, but denied knowing anything about the killing.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, Q.C, is representing the defendant.

