Update | Trial of man accused of killing Lynvale Bloomfield again postponed

The long-awaited murder trial of the man accused of killing former Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Lynvale Bloomfield was this morning further postponed to October 31 in the Home Circuit Court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution informed the court that its main witness was off the island.

Hence, a new trial date was scheduled and bail was extended for Simeon Sutherland.

The Buff Bay, Portland resident was arrested and charged with murder and misprision of felony in connection with the stabbing death of the politician on February 2, 2019.

He was arrested in 2019 by investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID) after forensic evidence reportedly linked him to the scene of the crime.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bloomfield was found with multiple stab wounds by an employee at his home in the parish on the morning of the fatal attack.

Two knives that were recovered at the politician's house, along with a vest that was found in bushes near the premises, were said to be vital evidence in the case and were sent for forensic testing.

Sutherland had reportedly admitted to being with Bloomfield several hours prior to the politician's nude body being discovered with stab wounds but denied knowing anything about the killing.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC, is representing the defendant.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.