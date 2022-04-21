Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean presents Easter goodies to former wards

Former wards of local children’s homes enjoyed the local tradition of Easter bun and cheese courtesy of CIBC FirstCaribbean. Here Jerome Griffiths (left), head of Human Resources at the bank, and Lancelot Leslie (right), financial controller & treasurer, present the buns and cheese to Yonice Roberts, on behalf of the girls in transition.
Jerome Griffiths (left), head of human resources at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and Lancelot Leslie (right), financial controller and treasurer at the bank, present the buns and cheese to Jason Brown, who collected the items on behalf of the boys in transition.