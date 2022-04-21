Corporate Hands | ISSA Foundation gives wipes to ministry

Acting Director of Donor and Partnership Management, National Education Trust, Shirley Moncrieffe (left), and National Mathematics Coordinator in the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY), Dr Tameika Benjamin, observe as a student from the Oracabessa Primary School in St Mary, Shedean Davis, opens a pack of FDA-approved antiseptic wipes. Her school, and others across the island, will benefit from a donation of one million packs from the ISSA Trust Foundation as part of the MOEY’s efforts to support the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Looking on (from second right) are Chairman of the ISSA Trust Foundation, Paul Issa, and the school’s guidance counsellor, Alex Carruthers. The handover took place at the ministry, in Kingston, on Tuesday.