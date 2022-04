Danielle Cunningham (centre), corporate communications manager at LASCO, presents a gift package to Tishorah Gibson (left), a grade six student at the Bull Bay Primary and Infant School, much to the delight of Kenesha Grant-Harvey, principal, Bull Bay Primary & Infant School. The Nurses Association of Jamaica in partnership with LASCO Chin Foundation visited and feted approximately 119 students for an Easter Bunny Treat.