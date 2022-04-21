Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation conducts health tour at basic schools

Janiel Palmer, a practical nurse with Sagicor, helps little Alicia Jackson of Bermaddy Basic School to tests her vision as part of the Sagicor Foundation’s three-day health tour of the schools under its Adopt-A-School programme. As part of the tour, students at John Anglin Basic School in Warsop, Trelawny, Bermaddy Basic School in Linstead, St Catherine, and Charles Town Basic School in Charles Town, Portland, received free vision, hearing and oxygen saturation levels screening by trained professionals.